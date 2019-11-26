12 Images
Finneas O’Connell’s Los Feliz home
Built in the ‘20s, the Spanish-style home stays in touch with its roots with oak floors, beamed ceilings, stained glass windows and splashes of tile.
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The closet. (Realtor.com)
The deck. (Realtor.com)
The patios. (Realtor.com)
The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com)
The two-story home. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
