Home of the Week | In Eagle Rock, simple sophistication fueled by Scandinavian design
In Eagle Rock, a newly built home borrows from Scandinavian design roots. Asking price: $1.295 million.
Listed for $1.295 million, the subdued Eagle Rock residence was completed this year and retains only the original foundation of a former bungalow. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
The bright, austere interior of the newly built home was inspired by Scandinavian design, which emphasizes clean lines and functional living spaces. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Built-in booth seating in the kitchen matches the custom cabinetry and light oak floors. A dining terrace sits off the kitchen area. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Oak wood floors. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Vaulted ceilings. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
One of the three bedrooms. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Open-concept floor plan. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
The backyard unfolds layers with tiers of various planters, decks and a sunken conversation/fire pit. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
Dark, subdued exterior. (Emi Rose Kitawaki)
