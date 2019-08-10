8 Images
Home of the Week | A modern Pasadena home full of surprises
Flexible and energy-efficient details reign supreme at this modern-style residence in Pasadena.
Designed for efficiency, green details include drought-tolerant landscaping, LED lighting tinted windows and skylights. A whole-house solar system helps reduce the home’s energy footprint. (Pierre Galant Photography)
Listed for $6.495 million, the home boasts 22-foot-ceilings. (Pierre Galant Photography)
This modern residence in Pasadena is a showcase of flexibility and efficiency.
The lavish chef’s kitchen. (Pierre Galant Photography)
A front facade of recycled glass and gray stucco gives a distinctive look to the modern home in Pasadena’s Oak Knoll neighborhood. (Pierre Galant Photography)
An office is concealed by sliding walls. (Pierre Galant Photography)
A whole-house solar system helps reduce the home's energy footprint. (Pierre Galant Photography)
