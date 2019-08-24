10 Images
Home of the Week | Encino new build puts forth a fresh face
Listed for $3.195 million, the newly built Encino home features a distinct exterior and interior living spaces full of custom details.
Home of the Week
The newly built home, listed for $3.195 million, stands out from neighboring Farmhouse-inspired homes with rich cedar and black-hued siding. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
Inside, clapboard siding and light oak floors enhance the open floor plan of nearly 5,200 square feet. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
Pocketing walls of glass open the common area to the backyard and swimming pool. (James Moss)
fi_home_week_encino_4.jpg
The formal dining room. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
There’s also an office. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
A master suite with a fireplace and private balcony is among six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
The bathroom of the master suite. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
Outside, a lawn surrounds the swimming pool and spa. (James Moss)
Home of the Week
The patio (James Moss)
Home of the Week
Nearby are a pool house, a built-in barbecue and lounge areas. (James Moss)
1/10