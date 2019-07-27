6 Images
Home of the Week | Hollywood Hills showplace makes a splash
In the Hollywood Hills, a newly minted showplace wows with indoor water features, a snaking pool and jetliner views. Asking price: $43.9 million.
At 20,058 square feet, the contemporary showplace is among the largest homes in the Hollywood Hills. Even larger, it’s price: $43.9 million. (Noel Kleinman)
Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass bring 270-degree views into nearly every room of the house. There are multiple fire and water elements including a 12-foot indoor waterfall. (Noel Kleinman)
The open-concept floor plan allows for some spectacular views. (Noel Kleinman)
A wellness center pampers with hot and cold plunge spas, a steam room, a sauna and a gym. (Noel Kleinman)
The home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Noel Kleinman)
A snaking infinity-edge swimming pool, a rooftop terrace and ample covered and uncovered patio space are among outdoor features of the newly built home. (Noel Kleinman)
