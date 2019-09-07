Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks home was once a Disney animator’s magic kingdom
9 Images

Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks home was once a Disney animator’s magic kingdom

In Sherman Oaks, a John Lautner- and James Charlton-designed home built for Disney animator and Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub E. Iwerks is for sale at $2.279 million.

Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Noted architect John Lautner was originally tasked to design this home, which boasts a curvaceous exterior and walls of windows, but it was one of his assistants, James Charlton, who completed the project.
 (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Built for animator and technician Ub E. Iwerks, the modernist home features walls of windows.
 (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Living room with wall fireplace. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
The modernist home features original hardware, lighting built-ins.
 (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
The period kitchen. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
One of the three bedrooms. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Skylights. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Listed for $2.279 million, the home is concealed from the street by a blanket of mature landscaping.
 (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Meandering stone pathways are used to navigate the grounds, which feature secret gardens, patios and a spa. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
1/9