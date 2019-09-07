9 Images
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks home was once a Disney animator’s magic kingdom
In Sherman Oaks, a John Lautner- and James Charlton-designed home built for Disney animator and Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub E. Iwerks is for sale at $2.279 million.
Home of the Week | Sherman Oaks
Noted architect John Lautner was originally tasked to design this home, which boasts a curvaceous exterior and walls of windows, but it was one of his assistants, James Charlton, who completed the project.
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Built for animator and technician Ub E. Iwerks, the modernist home features walls of windows.
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Living room with wall fireplace. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
The modernist home features original hardware, lighting built-ins.
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
The period kitchen. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
One of the three bedrooms. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Skylights. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Listed for $2.279 million, the home is concealed from the street by a blanket of mature landscaping.
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
(Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
Meandering stone pathways are used to navigate the grounds, which feature secret gardens, patios and a spa. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)
