Hot Property | Eco-mansions can hold hidden bargains for buyers
Flexible and energy-efficient details reign supreme at this modern-style residence in Pasadena.
In Salinas, Calif., a $3.6-million, 6,330-square-foot house has a neutral footprint thanks to large solar panels set on the property’s 10.8 acres.
The sprawling, Spanish-style home is hooked up to public utilities, but is designed for more than two weeks of off-grid living. (Ron Bird Photography)
“Green” construction doesn’t necessarily translate to higher resale prices. “It’s hard to market these features as the primary draws,” a real estate agent says.
Home sellers are finding that the premiums they’ve spent on so-called green building best practices don’t necessarily translate into a higher sales price.
Along with the solar panels there’s a backup generator, and there’s a well-onsite as a backup water source, even though it’s also hooked up to the town water system.
There’s still a premium on “green” construction costs, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to higher resale prices.
Says a real estate agent: “It’s hard to market these features as the primary draws. At the end of the day, a house is still about how it feels and what its environment is like.” (Ron Bird Photography)
So despite the home’s minimal energy costs and comparatively light environmental impact, a real estate agent still has to price the house just as he would any other.
