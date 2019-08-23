8 Images
Hot Property | Mission Revival as an architectural movement helped sell California
The romantic style became a brand that whitewashed the sins of its fathers and helped preserve the original missions.
Even as late as 1939, Union Station melded Art Deco and Streamline Moderne with Mission Revival.
The California State Building at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Ill., in 1893. (Museum of Science and Industry / Getty Images)
The Herald Examiner building located on South Broadway at 11th street in downtown Los Angeles was commissioned by publisher William Randolph Hearst and officially opened on January 1, 1915. The building was designed by Julia Morgan, who designed the Hearst Castle. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The International Rotunda was built in 1931 by architect G. Stanley Wilson inside the historic Mission Inn in Riverside, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
The Castle Green Hotel complex in Pasadena. (Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
The Charles Lummis home, El Alisal, in Highland Park. (Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times)
An ornamental example of the style, complete with a distinctive bell tower, in Santa Monica. (Pierre Gallant Photography)
