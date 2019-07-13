Hot Property | Rocker Lindsey Buckingham takes a bow in Brentwood

Hot Property | Shirley Jones

The former Encino home of “Partridge Family” actress Shirley Jones has been extensively renovated since the actress last lived there. Bi-folding doors, vaulted ceilings and skylights bring natural light into the 5,940-square-foot home’s open interior. The home sits on about three-quarters of an acre and features two courtyards, ponds and a swimming pool. (Linda Kasian Photography)