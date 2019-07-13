13 Images
Hot Property | Rocker Lindsey Buckingham takes a bow in Brentwood
Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame has sold his Brentwood home for $28 million. Also: Uber co-founder makes a big purchase in Beverly Hills.
Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac fame sold his French Normandy-inspired home in Brentwood for $28 million. The roughly 10,000-square-foot house was custom built for the Fleetwood Mac rocker and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Buckingham. Set on more than an acre, the double-lot property includes a tennis court, a gym, a guest house and a screening room. (Adam Latham)
A pool house with a rooftop deck overlooks a swimming pool. (Adam Latham)
The master suite, one of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, gets its own wing on the main level with dual walk-in closets, a lounge and dressing room. (Adam Latham)
The billiards room. (Adam Latham)
Throughout the house are walnut cabinetry and artistic tilework. (Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios)
The Los Feliz home of record producer Derek Davies has been updated with a mix of eye-catching fixtures and details. (Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios)
The detached garage has been converted into a soundproof music studio. (Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios)
An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area with crisp white walls and hardwood floors. (Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios)
The former Encino home of “Partridge Family” actress Shirley Jones has been extensively renovated since the actress last lived there. (Linda Kasian Photography)
The former Encino home of “Partridge Family” actress Shirley Jones has been extensively renovated since the actress last lived there. Bi-folding doors, vaulted ceilings and skylights bring natural light into the 5,940-square-foot home’s open interior. The home sits on about three-quarters of an acre and features two courtyards, ponds and a swimming pool. (Linda Kasian Photography)
The contemporary-vibe home, built in 1957 and remodeled in 2017, sits behind gates at the end of a long driveway. Inside, features include an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights and three fireplaces. (Linda Kasian Photography)
