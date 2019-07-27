13 Images
Hot Property | Sugar Ray Leonard eyes a $52-million prize in Pacific Palisades
Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard is seeking a major haul for his Pacific Palisades home of nearly half a century. Also: Thomas Tull sets a new price record in Ventura County, and Harry Styles sells in the Hollywood Hills.
Listed for $51.995 million, the 16,700-square-foot mansion weighs in with an impressive seven bedrooms. There’s also a beamed-ceiling living room and a center-island kitchen. (Adam Latham)
A solarium opens through arched doorways to various patios and outdoor living areas. Winding pathways help navigate the park-like property. (Adam Latham)
The Pacific Palisades home of Sugar Ray Leonard sits on two acres of grounds with a main house and a two-story guesthouse. The two structures are accompanied by a swimming pool, a tennis court and a putting green. (Adam Latham)
Legendary Entertainment founder Thomas Tull and his wife, Alba, sold their 33-acre compound in Thousand Oaks for a Ventura County record $35 million.
(Jeff Elson)
(Jeff Elson)
The main house, a sprawling 32,000-square-foot chateau, has two kitchens, a wine vault, a collectibles museum and a producer-worthy home theater. (Jeff Elson)
The couple assembled the multi-parcel property, which features roughly a dozen structures and a stocked pond, over a seven-year period.
(Jeff Elson)
(Jeff Elson)
The home theater. (Jeff Elson)
Surrounding the main house is an idyllic display of four cascading pools and stone bridges that were inspired by the famous Giverny gardens of impressionist painter Claude Monet. Two infinity-edge swimming pools, a sports court, a playground, organic gardens and a stocked pond are among the outdoor amenities. Two private municipal-quality wells provide irrigation for the grounds. (Jeff Elson)
Harry Styles sold his contemporary bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills for $6 million. (Anthony Barcelo)
The multilevel house has about 4,100 square feet of living space, a gym and pocketing glass walls that take in city to ocean views. (Anthony Barcelo)
The top-floor master suite expands to a private balcony for a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo)
Outside, the bamboo-hedged lot has expansive decking for entertaining, a covered lounge and a swimming pool with a spa. There’s also a rooftop deck with a fire pit. (Anthony Barcelo)
