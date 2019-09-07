14 Images
Hot Property | Weight loss guru Jenny Craig drops a few thousand square feet in Del Mar
Weight loss guru Jenny Craig has sold her Del Mar compound for $22 million. Also: Pierce Brosnan has bought a Santa Monica cottage; Dr. Dre has sold his longtime Woodland Hills home; and Chargers great Antonio Gates is looking for a score in Encino.
Hot Property | Jenny Craig
The rectangular Del Mar estate sold by Jenny Craig was designed so that most room open to a central pavilion with a swimming pool and spa.
(Gary Kasl)
(Gary Kasl)
Hot Property | Jenny Craig
The 7,625-square-foot compound includes ocean-view living areas. (Gary Kasl)
Hot Property | Jenny Craig
One of the five bedrooms. (Gary Kasl)
Hot Property | Jenny Craig
The oceanfront compound sold for $22 million, down from the original asking price of nearly $40 million.
(Gary Kasl)
(Gary Kasl)
Hot Property | Antonio Gates
NFL free agent Antonio Gates is seeking $7.249 million for his modern Encino home of two years.
(Wayne Ford)
(Wayne Ford)
Hot Property | Antonio Gates
Outside, a covered patio space takes in views of the valley floor.
(Wayne Ford)
Hot Property | Antonio Gates
The 8,500-square-foot house features wide-plank oak floors and 15-foot ceilings.
(Wayne Ford)
(Wayne Ford)
Hot Property | Antonio Gates
One of the six bedrooms. (Wayne Ford)
Hot Property | Antonio Gates
Gates and his wife, Sasha, added skylights and a sauna to the multilevel home, which was built in 2016.
(Wayne Ford)
(Wayne Ford)
Hot Property | Villa Delgado
The covered patio sits off the formal dining room. (PostRAIN Productions)
Hot Property | Villa Delgado
Built for early film star William Powell, the Spanish Revival-style home also counts TV host Merv Griffin and actor George Hamilton among its former owners.
(PostRAIN Productions)
(PostRAIN Productions)
Hot Property | Villa Delgado
The kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped island, custom cabinetry and a built-in wine fridge.
(PostRAIN Productions)
(PostRAIN Productions)
Hot Property | Villa Delgado
Dark coffered ceilings top the dining room, which opens to a covered patio.
(PostRAIN Productions)
(PostRAIN Productions)
Hot Property | Villa Delgado
The 1920s home, listed for $13.795 million, retains such period details as arched doorways and tilework in the foyer.
(PostRAIN Productions)
