12 Images
Jackson Hurst’s Valley Village home
Recently remodeled, the modern farmhouse-style home holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The spa. (Realtor.com)
The front. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The yard. (Realtor.com)
1/12