Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Image_08.jpg
12 Images

Jackson Hurst’s Valley Village home

Recently remodeled, the modern farmhouse-style home holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.

The living room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The spa. (Realtor.com)
The front. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The yard. (Realtor.com)
1/12