James B. Valentine’s Midcentury Modern home in Los Feliz | Hot Property
The glass-walled Midcentury Modern home, built in 1960, was designed by architect Neil A. Johnson and recently restored by Mark Haddawy.
Swimming pool
The Midcentury Modern-style home is built around a swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography)
Exterior
Tropical landscaping surrounds the home. (Berlyn Photography)
Windows
The house features clean lines and walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. (Berlyn Photography)
Patio
A patio area. (Berlyn Photography)
Exterior
Balcony
A balcony overlooks the swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography)
Balcony
The balcony wraps around two sides of the residence. (Berlyn Photography)
Pool/exterior
The pool has a built-in spa. (Berlyn Photography)
Living room
A suspended fireplace makes a statement in the living room. (Berlyn Photography)
Living room
The living room features glass walls on two sides. (Berlyn Photography)
Dining room
The dining room sits off the open-plan living area. (Berlyn Photography)
Furniture
Period furniture is found throughout the house. (Berlyn Photography)
Dining room
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room bring in natural light and tree-top views. (Berlyn Photography)
Kitchen
The galley-style kitchen. (Berlyn Photography)
Kitchen
Cabinetry creates a barrier between the kitchen and living spaces. (Berlyn Photography)
Master suite
Exposed beams top the master suite. (Berlyn Photography)
Master bathroom
There are dual vanities in the master bathroom. (Berlyn Photography)
Master suite
The master suite has a view of the pool. (Berlyn Photography)
Soaking tub
A glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub are among the features. (Berlyn Photography)
Bedroom
Another bedroom has built-in bookshelves, a staple of modernist architecture. (Berlyn Photography)
Bedroom
A bedroom. (Berlyn Photography)
Exterior
Floating steps lead up to the balcony. (Berlyn Photography)
Night exterior
Overhanging eaves are a hallmark of the style. (Berlyn Photography)
Exterior
The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Berlyn Photography)
Pool
Besides a swimming pool, the grounds feature a cold plunge and sauna in the garden. (Berlyn Photography)
Carport
A carport sits below the house. (Berlyn Photography)
