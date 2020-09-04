Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
James Cameron's Malibu compound
James Cameron’s Malibu compound | Hot Property

The roughly four-acre compound in Serra Retreat features two Spanish-style homes that combine for 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and nearly 16,000 square feet of living space.

The two Spanish-style homes combine for 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. (Realtor.com)

The estate encompasses about 4 acres. (Realtor.com)

The grounds feature Saltillo tile patios and tiled fountains. (Realtor.com)

The living room. (Realtor.com)

The kitchen. (Realtor.com)

The kitchen. (Realtor.com)

The living room. (Realtor.com)

The dining room. (Realtor.com)

A primary bedroom. (Realtor.com)

A primary bathroom. (Realtor.com)

A primary bedroom. (Realtor.com)

The den. (Realtor.com)

The game room. (Realtor.com)

A bedroom. (Realtor.com)

There are two swimming pools. (Realtor.com)

The grounds at night. (Realtor.com)

The entry. (Realtor.com)

The second living room and kitchen. (Realtor.com)

The second house has an open floor plan. (Realtor.com)

The second kitchen. (Realtor.com)

A primary bedroom. (Realtor.com)

The home theater. (Realtor.com)

