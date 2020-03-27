11 Images
Jason Thompson’s Roseville home | Hot Property
The two-story house sits on a lakeside lot measuring more than half an acre.
The swimming pool has a spa and waterfall feature. (Realtor.com)
The front yard. (Realtor.com)
The sports court. (Realtor.com)
The paddle boat landing. (Realtor.com)
The back of the house. (Realtor.com)
The home has vaulted ceilings. (Realtor.com)
The family room adjoins the kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The butler’s pantry is equipped with a wine alcove. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom and bathroom share a two-way fireplace. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
1/11