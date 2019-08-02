13 Images
JaVale McGee’s Encino home
Image_09.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_10.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
Image_13.jpg
The two-story home holds a recording studio and movie theater inside and a wet bar, swimming pool and gazebo outside. (Realtor.com)
1/13