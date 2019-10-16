13 Images
Jeff Holden’s Bay Area home
Built in 2008, the two-story home enjoys views of the Bay from a series of patios, balconies and verandas.
The balcony. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The deck. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The billiards room. (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The front lawn. (Realtor.com)
The two-story home. (Realtor.com)
Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)
1/13