13 Images
Jerry West’s Hayward home
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet.
Image_13.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_10.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet. (Realtor.com)
1/13