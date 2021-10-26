Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.
15 Images

Joey Bosa’s Florida home

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The exterior. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

Aerial view of the home. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The staircase. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The living room. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The dining room. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The kitchen. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The bar. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The family room. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The primary bedroom. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The movie theater. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The patio. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The two-story home. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The dock. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The waterfront backyard. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

Set on Sunset Lake, the modern home built in 2019 includes a movie theater, swimming pool and private concrete dock.

The pool. (Daniel Petroni Photography)

1/15