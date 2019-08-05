Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Image_10.jpg
11 Images

Josh Hutcherson’s Midcentury treehouse

Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit.

Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
Built in 1951, the single-story dwelling features an expansive treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit. (Realtor.com)
1/11