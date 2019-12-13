10 Images
Kawhi Leonard’s penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live
The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence features walls of windows, hardwood floors, an open-concept floor plan and two private parking spaces.
The unit had been listed for $6.995 million. (Realtor.com)
The open-concept floor plan measures about 4,300 square feet. (Realtor.com)
A game/billiards area sits off the living room. (Realtor.com)
The penthouse has floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of downtown L.A. (Realtor.com)
There are two custom fireplaces including one in the living room. (Realtor.com)
The center-island kitchen has a breakfast area. (Realtor.com)
There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. (Realtor.com)
There’s also an office. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom has a steam shower. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom. (Realtor.com)
