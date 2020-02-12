14 Images
Kenny G’s Studio City home
The gated grounds hold a two-story farmhouse, guesthouse with a recording studio and a landscaped yard with a pool, spa, pond and putting green.
The landscaped grounds. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The open floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The office. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The balcony. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The guesthouse. (Realtor.com)
The recording studio. (Realtor.com)
1/14