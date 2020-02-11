Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Image_07.jpg
11 Images

Kenyon Martin’s Calabasas home

During his stay, Kenyon Martin turned the interior into a chic minimalist space with polished concrete floors and shades of white and gray.

The living room. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The playground. (Realtor.com)
The outdoor kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The putting green. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
1/11