Kevin Hart’s former Tarzana home
Built in 2000, the two-story home in Mulholland Park has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a dramatic foyer with dual staircases and a two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
The foyer with dual staircases. (Hilton & Hyland)
The two-story living room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The living room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The living room with backyard views. (Hilton & Hyland)
The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The master bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)
The master bedroom with a fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland)
The master bathroom. (Hilton & Hyland)
The backyard with a swimming pool and spa. (Hilton & Hyland)
The backyard with a covered patio. (Hilton & Hyland)
The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)
The grill. (Hilton & Hyland)
The entry with dual garages. (Hilton & Hyland)
The exterior. (Hilton & Hyland)
