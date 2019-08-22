12 Images
Kevin Nealon’s Pacific Palisades home
Built in 2019, the two-story home features Spanish style on the outside and bright, modern living spaces inside.
Image_10.jpg
The living room under beamed ceilings. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
The hardwood-lined entry. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
The center-island kitchen. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
The family room with custom built-ins. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
The Saltillo tile courtyard. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
The second-story loft. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
The office. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
The master suite under vaulted ceilings. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
The master suite balcony. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
The loggia. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
The backyard during the day. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
The backyard at dusk. (Realtor.com)
1/12