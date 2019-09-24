12 Images
Kirk DeMicco’s Pacific Palisades home
With five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,800 square feet, the two-story home ascends to a spacious rooftop deck with ocean views.
Image_11.jpg
The living room. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
The formal dining room. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
The family room. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
The office. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_10.jpg
The front porch. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
The front yard. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
1/12