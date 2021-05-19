Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.
2 Images

Kurt Cobain’s former Hollywood Heights home

Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.

Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.

The 100-year-old home. (Tatiana Tensen)

Built a century ago, the Craftsman comes with a key to the famed High Tower elevator.

The exterior. (Tatiana Tensen)

1/2