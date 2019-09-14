Hot Property | Alicia Keys gets into the La Jolla state of mind

13 Images
Alicia Keys has shelled out $20.8 million for La Jolla’s cutting-edge Razor House. Also: Jonah Hill, Alex Rodriguez and ‘Avengers’ director Anthony Russo.
A cutting-edge blend of concrete and glass, the jagged structure hugs the side of a cliff and takes in sweeping ocean views. (Gary Kasl / SandKasl Imaging)
The Razor House, an architectural masterpiece, is located on the La Jolla coast. (Gary Kasl / SandKasl Imaging)
Inside are touches of white concrete, stainless steel, stone and walnut across 11,545 square feet.
Walls of glass line the living spaces, which include a two-story great room, rounded living room, billiards room, library, tiered movie theater and two kitchens.
The entire structure wraps around a custom courtyard. Perhaps the home’s most stunning space, it features a collection of concrete monoliths around a turf lawn and fire pit.
The striking contemporary-style house was designed by architectural film Honnold & Rex and built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program. (Anthony Barcelo)
A two-story living room lies at the heart of the house and has a textured block-wall fireplace.
The two-story home features an open-space floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard.
Upstairs, the master suite takes in tree-top and city-light views in two directions.
Built in 1913, the home holds nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an abundance of grand formal spaces. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Ceiling medallions, columns, paneled walls, splashes of marble and parquet and herringbone floors are among details found throughout the four-story floor plan.
One of the seven bathrooms. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
A loggia lines the home’s backside, descending to a swimming pool and grassy lawn. Manicured gardens, lily ponds and a tennis court fill out the rest of the 2.4-acre grounds.
