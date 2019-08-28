15 Images
La Jolla’s Razor House
Built in 2007, the 11,500-square-foot modern mansion takes in sweeping ocean views from window-lined living spaces, rooftop terraces and a custom concrete courtyard.
The exterior. (Douglas Elliman)
The jagged exterior. (Douglas Elliman)
The rounded living room. (Douglas Elliman)
The living room. (Douglas Elliman)
The great room with a fireplace. (Douglas Elliman)
The lofted lounge. (Douglas Elliman)
One of the master suites. (Douglas Elliman)
A second-story bedroom. (Douglas Elliman)
One of the master bedrooms. (Douglas Elliman)
The courtyard. (Douglas Elliman)
The central courtyard. (Douglas Elliman)
The infinity-edge pool. (Douglas Elliman)
The pool’s view of the ocean. (Douglas Elliman)
The exterior. (Douglas Elliman)
The subterranean garage. (Douglas Elliman)
