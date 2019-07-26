5 Images
LGBTQ-centric neighborhoods offer home price premiums
The “gayborhood premium” means a pot of gold at the end of the real estate rainbow in LGBTQ neighborhoods. But the price appreciation for some comes at a cost for others.
West Hollywood
West Hollywood, home of the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade, is third in the state in the number of same-sex couples per 1,000 households. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)
A 2019 city of West Hollywood survey found that 43% of residents identified as being LGBTQ, with 33% identifying as gay males.
Palm Springs
Palm Springs has the highest percentage of same-sex couples in California, according to an analysis of U.S. census data by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco
One of the best-known enclaves, San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, now carries a 30.6% “gayborhood premium.”
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
