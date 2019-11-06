12 Images
Logan Paul’s mountain ranch
Spanning 80 acres in the San Jacinto Mountains, the scenic compound holds a two-bedroom home, guesthouse, barn, workshop, bunkhouse and 70,000-gallon water tank.
The ranch. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The studio. (Realtor.com)
The main road. (Realtor.com)
The workshop. (Realtor.com)
The bunkhouse. (Realtor.com)
The mountain views. (Realtor.com)
Aerial view of the property. (Realtor.com)
The 80-acre property. (Realtor.com)
The solar panels. (Realtor.com)
