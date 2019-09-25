26 Images
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-inspired house is listed for $4.895 million.
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
Loretta Swit’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills West | Hot Property
The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)
1/26