13 Images
Malibu water tower-turned-home
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck.
Image_10.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_13.jpg
Recently remodeled, the rounded residence takes in sweeping city and ocean views from a circular rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
1/13