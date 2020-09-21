Mark Ellis’ Arizona compound

The front. (Realtor.com)
The 1.1-acre estate. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The outdoor dining area. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The primary bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The playroom. (Realtor.com)
The courtyard. (Realtor.com)
The gym. (Realtor.com)
The climbing wall. (Realtor.com)
The pool. (Realtor.com)
The cabana. (Realtor.com)
The yard. (Realtor.com)
The basketball court. (Realtor.com)