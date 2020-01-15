11 Images
Merv Griffin’s former Century City townhouse
The two-story townhouse includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator, screening room and gym.
The open floor plan. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The family room. (Realtor.com)
The master suite. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The private balcony. (Realtor.com)
The screening room. (Realtor.com)
The patio. (Realtor.com)
The two-story townhouse. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
1/11