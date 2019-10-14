16 Images
Michael Jordan’s Utah mansion
Built in 2006, the tri-level home holds five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive atrium, a movie theater, wet bar and golf course simulator.
The two-story living room. (Realtor.com)
The atrium. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com)
The lofted office. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The movie theater. (Realtor.com)
The golf course simulator. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The fountain-fed pool. (Realtor.com)
The infinity-edge pool. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
The glass garages. (Realtor.com)
The entry. (Realtor.com)
The hillside home. (Realtor.com)
