14 Images
Mike Trout’s Newport Beach abode
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge.
Image_06.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_13.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_12.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_07.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_10.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_11.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_14.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
Spanning three stories and 9,000 square feet, the mansion takes in views of the city, harbor and ocean from its perch in gated Harbor Ridge. (Realtor.com)
1/14