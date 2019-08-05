24 Images
Milton Bradley’s Encino home
The 7,500-square-foot, Tuscan-inspired house features three staircases, two wet bars, a custom swimming pool and an outdoor pavilion.
Front
The home is in Encino’s Amestoy Estates neighborhood. (HsHProd)
Front
The property is on more than one-third of an acre. (HsHProd)
Living room
The living room is two stories. (HsHProd)
Living room
A fireplace stretches floor to ceiling in the living room. (HsHProd)
Media room
Beamed ceilings accent the media room. (HsHProd)
Media room wet bar
Also in the media room is a dark-paneled wet bar. (HsHProd)
Media room
View of the media room. (HsHProd)
Dining room
The dining room features a coffered ceiling. (HsHProd)
Dining room
A dining nook with chandelier. (HsHProd)
Family room
The family room has a beamed ceiling and arched French doors. (HsHProd)
Kitchen
A large center island dominates the kitchen. (HsHProd)
Main staircase
Three separate staircase connect the home’s two stories. (HsHProd)
Main staircase
A catwalk overlooks the living room. (HsHProd)
Master suite
The master suite includes a fireplace. (HsHProd)
Master suite balcony
French doors lead from the master suite to a balcony. (HsHProd)
Master suite closet
Dual closets in the master suite include an elaborate walk-in. (HsHProd)
Master bathroom
The master bathroom. (HsHProd)
Covered patio
The backyard dining pavilion is covered. (HsHProd)
Back
A view from the pool. (HsHProd)
Back with fire pit
The backyard includes a fire pit. (HsHProd)
Barbecue/dining pavilion
An outdoor barbecue. (HsHProd)
Aerial rear view
Mature palm trees amid the landscaping. (HsHProd)
Aerial front view
The house is 7,500 square feet. (HsHProd)
Aerial view
An aerial view of the property, which is in a gated neighborhood in Encino. (HsHProd)
