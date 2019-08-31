8 Images
My Favorite Room | Actress-musician Harley Quinn Smith
Actress-musician Harley Quinn Smith carves out a space of her own in a home filled with family, pets and mementos.
Keepsakes and stacks of books are scattered throughout actress-musician Harley Quinn Smith’s bedroom. (Jesse Goddard/For The Times)
Smith’s affinity with comics, theme parks and movies has informed the aesthetic of her bedroom — one corner of the Spanish-style, 7,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills home she shares with her parents, grandparents and an assortment of dogs, turtles and fish
Every surface is covered with a memento or beloved treasure.
Guitars hang from the walls, alongside vintage posters of “Jaws” and “Pulp Fiction,” and ads for Space Mountain and Snow White’s Adventures at Fantasyland.
“I have stuff I’ve kept my whole life. There are things in here I refuse to let go of,” Smith says.
Her bedroom is filled with tributes to the DC Comics hellion Harley Quinn, including posters and animation cels.
Her pet rabbit, Cinnamon Bun, inhabits a hutch next to Smith’s four-poster bed.
“It’s the most ‘me’ room I could ever imagine,” says Smith.
