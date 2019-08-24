8 Images
My Favorite Room | ‘JAG’ star David James Elliott commands his kitchen
The actor, who this fall begins an arc on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ finds creative expression through cooking. Plus, it gets him out of laundry duty.
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
Actor David James Elliott is married to entrepreneur Nanci Chambers, and she and Elliott share their 8,000-square-foot Italian villa-style home with their 16-year old son and a menagerie that includes two dogs, two rats and a lizard.
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
The heart of the home is the spacious kitchen, where Elliott indulges in his favorite pastime when not working.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
"Because I love to cook, and the kitchen was designed to do a lot of cooking" says Elliott. "The countertops are higher than average to accommodate my 6'4" body."
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
The kitchen has a steam oven built into the butcher block, two stoves, an indoor gas grill and stuff for outdoor grilling.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
There's a chic rustic Italian theme throughout.
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
Full dish sets came from Perugia, and glassware and chandeliers from Murano.
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
Hand-stenciling can be seen in parts of the kitchen.
My Favorite Room | David James Elliott
"It's a dream kitchen," says Elliott. "There's not much you can't do in here."
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
(Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
