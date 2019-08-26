16 Images
Nick Jonas’ architectural abode
Set on half of a hillside acre, the “L"-shaped home wraps around an entertainer’s backyard with a pool, spa and cantilevered viewing deck.
Image_14.jpg
The indoor-outdoor living room. (Compass)
Image_12.jpg
The chandelier-topped dining room. (Compass)
Image_13.jpg
The expansive living and dining area. (Compass)
Image_11.jpg
The center-island kitchen. (Compass)
Image_09.jpg
The master bedroom. (Compass)
Image_08.jpg
The master bathroom. (Compass)
Image_10.jpg
The lounge with a projector. (Compass)
Image_07.jpg
The office. (Compass)
Image_16.jpg
The swimming pool. (Compass)
Image_05.jpg
The backyard. (Compass)
Image_02.jpg
The backyard. (Compass)
Image_04.jpg
The cantilevered viewing deck. (Compass)
Image_06.jpg
The entertainer’s yard with a pool and spa. (Compass)
Image_03.jpg
The swimming pool and spa with canyon views. (Compass)
Image_15.jpg
The entry. (Compass)
Image_17.jpg
An aerial view of the hillside home. (Compass)
1/16