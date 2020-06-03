16 Images
Paul George’s Hidden Hills mansion
Spanning over an acre, the estate includes a 16,000-square-foot home and an entertainer’s backyard with a pool, spa, viewing deck and basketball court.
The estate. (Realtor.com)
The great room. (Realtor.com)
The wall of windows. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
The dining room. (Realtor.com)
The office. (Realtor.com)
The billiards room. (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The wine cellar. (Realtor.com)
The backyard. (Realtor.com)
The back patio. (Realtor.com)
The dining area. (Realtor.com)
The viewing deck. (Realtor.com)
The basketball court. (Realtor.com)
The front. (Realtor.com)
