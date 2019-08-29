13 Images
Pierce Brosnan’s Santa Monica home | Hot Property
The 2,319-square-foot Traditional home, built in 1941, features hardwood floors, skylights and a living room with a fireplace.
A large bay window takes in a view of the landscaped front yard. (Realtor.com)
The fireplace in the living room. (Realtor.com)
The updated kitchen and breakfast nook. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom. (Realtor.com)
A walk-in closet. (Realtor.com)
A bathroom. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom. (Realtor.com)
The office. (Realtor.com)
Skylights top a hallway leading to the master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
French doors in the master bedroom open to the backyard. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
The backyard patio. (Realtor.com)
A view of the backyard. (Realtor.com)
