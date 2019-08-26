Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Image_11.jpg
11 Images

Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home

The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley.

Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
Rob Havenstein’s Thousand Oaks home
The single-story dwelling expands to a trellis-topped patio and pool that take in sweeping views of the Conejo Valley. (Realtor.com)
1/11