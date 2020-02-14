11 Images
Robert Rodriguez’s Beverly Grove house
The roughly 4,200-square-foot house features high ceilings, pocketing walls of glass and an expansive master suite.
The dining room sits off the living room and entry. (Realtor.com)
The living room. (Realtor.com)
The kitchen has an island/bar. (Realtor.com)
The property features a swimming pool. (Realtor.com)
A floating staircase leads upstairs. (Realtor.com)
The master suite opens to a balcony. (Realtor.com)
The master suite also has a dressing room. (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)
Built-ins fill a wall in the office. (Realtor.com)
A bedroom. (Realtor.com)
A bathroom. (Realtor.com)
