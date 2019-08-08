31 Images
Ron Howard’s onetime home in Encino | Hot Property
The 5,900-square-foot home, designed by architect Robert Byrd and once owned by filmmaker Ron Howard, sits on a leafy half-acre in Encino.
The two-story home was designed by L.A. architect Robert Byrd. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The house encompasses 5,900 square feet. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The living room has one of the home’s four fireplaces. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Dark wood beams are found throughout. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A curving interior banister in the common area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The wet bar. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Painted brickwork was one of Byrd’s hallmarks. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A living area has access to the backyard. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The kitchen was recently renovated. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Dark lower cabinets and floor, a farmhouse sink and windows that open to the backyard are among kitchen details. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A Dutch door, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Stained-glass windows curve around a dining area. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The formal dining room. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
One of the home’s picture windows illuminates the dining room. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The home’s architect, Robert Byrd, was known for his indoor-outdoor style (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The master suite. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A circular shower in the master bathroom. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Outdoor living space. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The master bath. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
One of the home’s five bedrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
One of the seven bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Interior view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
One of the home’s seven bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
A guest house has its own kitchen. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
An interior view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Three-car garage. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Outdoor brick patio. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The swimming pool is rimmed in river rock. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Backyard view. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The backyard includes landscaped grounds and a built-in barbecue. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The pool includes a waterfall feature. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
