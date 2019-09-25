22 Images
Russ Weiner’s Miami Beach mansion
Spanning an acre on Biscayne Bay, the estate holds a 10,000-square-foot home and an entertainer’s backyard with a resort-style pool, spa and cold plunge.
The living room. (Lux Hunters)
The living room. (Lux Hunters)
The kitchen. (Lux Hunters)
The foyer. (Lux Hunters)
The family room. (Lux Hunters)
The dining room. (Lux Hunters)
The wine cellar. (Lux Hunters)
The staircase. (Lux Hunters)
The loft. (Lux Hunters)
The master bedroom. (Lux Hunters)
The master bathroom. (Lux Hunters)
The master balcony. (Lux Hunters)
The gym. (Lux Hunters)
The office. (Lux Hunters)
The patio. (Lux Hunters)
The swimming pool. (Lux Hunters)
The poolside lounge. (Lux Hunters)
The exterior. (Lux Hunters)
The exterior. (Lux Hunters)
The courtyard. (Lux Hunters)
The entry. (Lux Hunters)
The courtyard entry. (Lux Hunters)
