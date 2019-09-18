10 Images
Ryan Mathews’ San Diego home
The three-story home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two rooftop decks — including one with a hot tub.
Image_07.jpg
The living room. (Realtor.com)
Image_06.jpg
The kitchen. (Realtor.com)
Image_08.jpg
The patio. (Realtor.com)
Image_05.jpg
The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)
Image_04.jpg
The steam room. (Realtor.com)
Image_03.jpg
The bonus room. (Realtor.com)
Image_01.jpg
The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)
Image_02.jpg
The rooftop deck with a hot tub. (Realtor.com)
Image_10.jpg
The exterior. (Realtor.com)
Image_09.jpg
The exterior at dusk. (Realtor.com)
1/10