18 Images
Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills flip | Hot Property
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills.
Dining room and pocketing door
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Center-island kitchen
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Front
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Open-concept living areas
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Dining room
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Living room and fireplace
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Entry
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Dining area and wine cellar
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Downstairs master suite
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Downstairs master bathroom
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Upstairs master suite
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Upstairs master suite sitting room
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Upstairs master bathroom
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Upstairs master closet
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Aerial view
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Oversized pavilion
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Swimming pool and spa
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
Front
The renovated farmhouse-inspired contemporary sits on more than an acre in the guard-gated equestrian community of Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com)
1/18