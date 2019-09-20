14 Images
Sean Rad’s Hollywood Hills West home | Hot Property
The Georgian traditional-style house sits on about a third of an acre with a swimming pool and a guesthouse.
Front
Creeping ivy stands out against the home’s wide front. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Entry
A sweeping staircase with balusters sits in the entry. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Kitchen
The chef’s kitchen has been updated with an island/bar and high-end appliances. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Living room
French doors in the second living room open to the backyard. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Living room
The main living room has a fireplace. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Dining room
The formal dining room. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Bedroom
A bedroom. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Master bathroom
A glass-enclosed shower and soaking tub are among features in the master bathroom. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Dining patio
A dining patio sits off the kitchen area. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Swimming pool
A swimming pool sits across from the main house. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Backyard
Lawn surrounds the swimming pool. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Guesthouse
The guesthouse has a bedroom and kitchenette. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Sideyard
Grass fills a sideyard. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
Front gate
The house is fenced and gated from the street. (Noel Kleinman for the Oppenheim Group)
1/14